Belle balloon costume

TikTokker @BalloonJosh is a professional balloon artist who creates wearable costumes made entirely out of balloons. Josh has been working in balloon art since he was 9 years old, but never had any formal training in balloon twisting, or costume making. He went viral in 2014 after making an Iron Man-inspired balloon costume that Robert Downey Jr. reposted on Facebook. He has since made over 100 balloon dresses and amassed 2 million TikTok followers, developing his own unique approach to balloon-dress making in the process. Here he makes a full-length balloon dress inspired by Belle from "Beauty and the Beast."