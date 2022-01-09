We’ve only got one life to live, but thanks to three simple keystrokes, at least we can restart our PCs! This is the story of how one clever man created Control-Alt-Delete: a relatively tiny engineering tweak that changed IBM computers, and mortal existence as we know it.
Around The Web
Ctrl+Alt+Del
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Intrigued0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Drawings come to life Jan 8
- Ravens vs crows Jan 7
- The sea robin Jan 6
- Furniture optical illusions Jan 5
- Waterfall defies gravity Jan 4
- Huge elk herd on road Jan 3
- Perfectly clear ice Jan 2
- Realistic food replicas Jan 1
- Most streamed Xmas music Dec 31
- Caiman lizard Dec 30
- The sting king Dec 29
- Food cravings Dec 28
© 2022 Castanet.net