186142
185947
Around The Web  

Ctrl+Alt+Del

- | Story: 356394

We’ve only got one life to live, but thanks to three simple keystrokes, at least we can restart our PCs! This is the story of how one clever man created Control-Alt-Delete: a relatively tiny engineering tweak that changed IBM computers, and mortal existence as we know it.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0%
Intrigued
0%
Surprised
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

181124