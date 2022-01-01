Peter Anton creates mouth-watering food replicas that are so realistic, you'll want to taste them. The self-taught artist loves learning about the relationships people have with their food. He spends a lot of time studying (and munching) on his subjects before he starts sculpting. Each food sculpture can take between four to six weeks to complete.
Around The Web
Realistic food replicas
Peter Anton creates mouth-watering food replicas that are so realistic, you'll want to taste them. The self-taught artist loves learning about the relationships people have with their food. He spends a lot of time studying (and munching) on his subjects before he starts sculpting. Each food sculpture can take between four to six weeks to complete.
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Convinced0.0%
Curious0.0%
Amazed100.0%
Hungry0.0%
Impressed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Most streamed Xmas music Dec 31
- Caiman lizard Dec 30
- The sting king Dec 29
- Food cravings Dec 28
- As seen on TV Dec 27
- World's darkest clothing Dec 26
- No bridges in the Amazon Dec 25
- Outdoor pools Dec 24
- Broken glass art Dec 23
- Perfect Oreo separation Dec 22
- Master piñata maker Dec 21
- Icelandic stallion running Dec 20
© 2021 Castanet.net