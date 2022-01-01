184797
186018
Around The Web  

Realistic food replicas

- | Story: 355853

Peter Anton creates mouth-watering food replicas that are so realistic, you'll want to taste them. The self-taught artist loves learning about the relationships people have with their food. He spends a lot of time studying (and munching) on his subjects before he starts sculpting. Each food sculpture can take between four to six weeks to complete.

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Convinced
0.0%
Curious
0.0%
Amazed
100.0%
Hungry
0.0%
Impressed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

185423