Caiman lizard

Caiman lizards are native to several countries in South America, including Brazil, Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, and Colombia. They live in swampy areas that provide them with access to water where they find almost all of their food. Their primary diet is snails, although they will also eat crawfish and freshwater clams. They grow to 1.2m (4 feet) in length and can weigh up to 4.5kg (10lbs). They have strong jaws and a powerful bite. They bask on logs and branches where they will be able to drop into water or swampy areas to escape predators. They have broad tails to help them swim and dive and they also possess a third eyelid which is clear, enabling them to see underwater. Little else is known about these fascinating creatures.