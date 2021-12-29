Justin Schmidt is an entomologist who studies stinging insects. Through the course of his work, he estimates that he has been stung more than 1,000 times, all in the name of science. In fact, Schmidt has been stung so many times that he’s created a pain scale based on his research. Now that’s suffering for your work.
The sting king
