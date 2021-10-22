Fastest land animal

Pronghorn antelope are the fastest land animals in North America. They are even the fastest in the entire Western Hemisphere. They are known as prairie antelope, American antelope, and prong buck. Their closest relative is actually the giraffe and okapi. They are capable of running speeds of 89kmh (55mph). The only animal on the planet that is capable of higher running speeds is the African cheetah, although the pronghorn can maintain a high speed for a longer period. They can be found in the interior western United States and parts of the prairie provinces in Canada. Much faster than any predator in this hemisphere, it is believed that it evolved with this running ability to escape the now extinct American cheetah. These pronghorns were seen running across the Badlands of Saskatchewan, Canada. A drone was being used to film the nearby salt flats when the pronghorns came running through.