900-year-old sword found

A diver off Israel’s coast recently made a remarkable discovery: an ancient sword. The three-foot-long iron blade is about 900 years old. Experts plan to clean and X-ray the barnacle-encrusted weapon, in hopes of learning more about it. Yaakov Sharvit of the Israel Antiquities Authority told CBS News, "Maybe there is a name written on it, maybe there is a decoration and that will also give us more information about the knight who held this beautiful sword."

