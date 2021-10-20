Whether you’re a “Seinfeld” devotee or not, the iconic synth-bass sounds of the sitcom’s theme music are unmistakable. And the man behind the improvised riff is just as original. Meet composer Jonathan Wolff; he’s responsible for writing the theme songs to more than 44 television shows, including "Saved by the Bell: The College Years," "Will & Grace," and most famously, "Seinfeld." Here’s how he created a theme song about nothing, that changed every show.
Improvised Seinfeld theme
