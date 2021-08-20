179047
Around The Web  

The rock balancer

- | Story: 343302

The rock balancer Michael Grab of Boulder, Colorado makes gravity-defying, visually stunning sculptures simply by balancing rocks atop one another. By stacking only rocks into works of art, Grab finds zen.

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Convinced
0.0%
Curious
0.0%
Intrigued
0.0%
Amazed
100.0%
Impressed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Around The Web articles

176498