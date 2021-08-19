178451
Luxury chicken coops

Kathy Vegh from Cleveland designs no ordinary chicken coops. On a mission to bring chickens some creature comforts, Vegh started Cutest Coops to build custom luxury chicken coops, some costing as much as $22,000, and has made over $1.8 million through a career borne from love for her own fluffy “family members.”

