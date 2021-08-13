Jasenko ?or?evi? of Tuzla, a city in Bosnia and Herzegovina, transforms average pencils into meticulously carved detailed sculptures. Using surgical scalpels and a microscope, he spends up to two days at a time creating spaceships, trains, and mountainscapes.
Sculptures from pencil tips
