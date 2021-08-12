178576
174660
Around The Web  

Shells pop out of sand

- | Story: 342637

Thousands of shells pop out from the sand. Incredible!

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Convinced
0%
Curious
0%
Intrigued
0%
Surprised
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Around The Web articles

178226