Artwork ages as you walk by

This artwork ages as you slowly walk past it. Artist: Sergi Cadenas, born at Girona in 1972 to a family associated for generations with crafted ironwork, Cadenas is a vocational artist whose creativity follows his own self-taught premises. Experimentation has afforded him a visual language of his own. In his recent oeuvre, three-dimensional oil paintings vary depending on the viewer’s perspective, introducing a kinetic, disturbingly suggestive dimension to our vision of reality. His work has earned credible attention.