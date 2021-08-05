178576
178251
Around The Web  

Murfee the dog mayor

- | Story: 341982

A dog won a mayoral race. Now Murfee the Dog Mayor of Fair Haven, Vermont goes into the office, raised money for a playground and a dog park, and set up a reading program. The local politician is a small Cavalier King Charles Spaniel pup who brings his mom along, and helps unify his politically divided town.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0%
Curious
0%
Surprised
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Around The Web articles

178065