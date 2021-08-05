A dog won a mayoral race. Now Murfee the Dog Mayor of Fair Haven, Vermont goes into the office, raised money for a playground and a dog park, and set up a reading program. The local politician is a small Cavalier King Charles Spaniel pup who brings his mom along, and helps unify his politically divided town.
Murfee the dog mayor
