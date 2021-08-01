50 year old beer

When Diane and Ed Nusselhuf married in 1971, they bought themselves a can of Coors beer, which they promised to drink on their 50th wedding anniversary. For nearly five decades, that can of beer followed them to Wisconsin, Minneapolis, British Columbia, Maryland and finally, South Dakota, KCAU reported. But Sadly, Ed passed away in 2016, just five years short of the anniversary. But Diane celebrated on the date with her son, Ben. “Here’s to you, Ed,” Diane said as they toasted to her late husband.