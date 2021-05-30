Pizza served as a cone. Would you try it?
Around The Web
Pizza in a cone
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Convinced0.0%
Curious0.0%
Intrigued0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Hungry100.0%
Awesome0.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Amazing candle carving May 29
- Self- pouring liquid May 28
- Coolest way to open wine May 27
- Making $35,000 scissors May 26
- This week in Science May 25
- Mud pool is a natural spa May 24
- Cosplay movie looks May 23
- Rains & horizons May 22
- Bruised banana art May 21
- Mojave Desert vs Mars May 20
- This week in Science May 19
- How these items are made May 18
© 2021 Castanet.net