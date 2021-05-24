Located in Trinidad and Tobago, L’Eau Michel mud volcano attracts hundreds of people on a weekly basis. To reach the site, an hour hike is required. Venture into the pool for a cool sensation or slide down muddy hills.
Mud pool is a natural spa
