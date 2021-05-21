173967
Bruised banana art

Anna Chojnicka bruises bananas to create momentary masterpieces. It takes several hours for the bruising to develop and her bruised banana art only looks good for 10 minutes -- but she happily eats each one when she’s done, ready for inspiration to strike again the next day.

