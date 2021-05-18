From people making specialty brushes and oil paint to dinnerware for five-star restaurants, each of these artists has been dedicated to their craft for years. The quality, labor, and time that go into each item reflect in its value and price.
Around The Web
How these luxury items are made
How these items are made
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Curious0%
Intrigued0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Scoville heat scale May 17
- Maintaining golf courses May 16
- Macadamia nuts May 15
- Internet's dad May 14
- Penny farthing racing May 13
- How a potter recycles clay May 12
- This week in Science May 11
- The town without roads May 10
- Cool a drink in 2 minutes May 9
- Baby sea lions love to play May 8
- Crayons for every skin tone May 7
- An island stuck in time May 6
© 2021 Castanet.net