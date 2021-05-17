Photo: Contributed
Around The Web
Scoville heat scale
How does this story make you feel? (3 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed100.0%
Convinced0.0%
Curious0.0%
Surprised0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Maintaining golf courses May 16
- Macadamia nuts May 15
- Internet's dad May 14
- Penny farthing racing May 13
- How a potter recycles clay May 12
- This week in Science May 11
- The town without roads May 10
- Cool a drink in 2 minutes May 9
- Baby sea lions love to play May 8
- Crayons for every skin tone May 7
- An island stuck in time May 6
- Master Lego model builder May 5
© 2021 Castanet.net