172623
Around The Web  

Scoville heat scale

- | Story: 334162
How does this story make you feel? (3 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
100.0%
Convinced
0.0%
Curious
0.0%
Surprised
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Around The Web articles

173471