Maintaining golf courses

Oli Norfolk helps maintain the TPC golf course in Scottsdale, Arizona. He shows us what it takes to maintain a golf course. This includes changing holes on the course, repairing marks on the green from golf balls, testing the soil to make sure it's good to play on, mowing the green, and draining water from the grass.

