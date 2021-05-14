173439
Rob Kenney, aka the “Internet’s Dad,” decided to become the role model he never had after his own father left him in his early teens. His “Dad, How Do I” video series and channel teaches viewers how to do everyday “adulting” tasks like cooking and changing a tire. Kenney is now a father to more than 3 million children (subscribers) on YouTube.

