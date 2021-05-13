Penny farthing racing

173327
Forget lowrider bikes, the O.G. bicyclists rode high atop penny farthings. These old-school bikes with on oversized front wheel require excellent balance, and are still raced by cyclists today. We spoke with a penny farthing champion about the danger and delight of racing one of these throwback rides.

