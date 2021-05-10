173478
Around The Web  

The town without roads

- | Story: 333441

Most of us town-and-city dwellers spend our days pounding hard, paved ground. But in Giethoorn, Holland, residents float through canals. Built without roads, a series of waterways and bridges connect the town’s 2,400 residents. This incredible aquatic infrastructure has even earned the town the nickname “Little Venice.” We have to admit, a life without asphalt, gridlock and the DMV sounds pretty enchanting.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Calm
0%
Happy
0%
Surprised
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Around The Web articles

172929