Often called "sea dogs" or "ocean puppies", sea lions are among the most playful and happy of all the creatures in the ocean. The young sea lions frolic in the water and on the beaches, living a life of leisure while their mothers are out hunting for food. This is the Galapagos Islands and the sea lions cover almost every rocky shore and sandy beach available.
Baby sea lions love to play
