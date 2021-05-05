A degree in psychology was no match for his love of Legos. When Noel Straatsma graduated college, he had no idea he would become the Master Model Builder of LEGO bricks. His full-time job requires him to construct in-store displays that take anywhere from 8 hours on to construct -- from cities to famous characters to anything his imagination desires. Dreaming on the job: it’s a good thing.
Around The Web
Master Lego model builder
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Inspired0%
Curious0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Bubble wrap art May 4
- This week in Science May 3
- Portraits for the homeless May 2
- Two hoop trick May 1
- Gorgeous sunrise Apr 30
- Lettering artist Apr 29
- 13 worldly fruits Apr 28
- This week in Science Apr 27
- From leaves to plates Apr 26
- Birds create murmuration Apr 25
- Are your eggs still fresh? Apr 24
- 3D cakes Apr 23
© 2021 Castanet.net