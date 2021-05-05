173478
170293
Around The Web  

Master Lego model builder

- | Story: 332969

A degree in psychology was no match for his love of Legos. When Noel Straatsma graduated college, he had no idea he would become the Master Model Builder of LEGO bricks. His full-time job requires him to construct in-store displays that take anywhere from 8 hours on to construct -- from cities to famous characters to anything his imagination desires. Dreaming on the job: it’s a good thing.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
Inspired
0%
Curious
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Around The Web articles

173468