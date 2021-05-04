Instead of a canvas and paintbrush, New York-based artist Bradley Hart uses bubble wrap and syringes. He pain(t)stakingly injects paint into 300 to 500 bubbles an hour to create bubble wrap art pieces, which sell for thousands of dollars -- recycling materials where possible to minimize plastic waste. Contrary to popular belief, his paintings are not poppable.
Bubble wrap art
