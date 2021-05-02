172623
Portraits for the homeless

In Santa Ana, California, Brian Peterson paints colorfully authentic portraits of people experiencing homelessness. Proceeds from each portrait go to its subject, supporting their next steps and furthering their dreams. Through his work and nonprofit, Faces of Santa Ana, Peterson shows who his unhoused neighbors are becoming, not who society says they are.

