What it takes to be a lettering artist

Lettering artist

Seb Lester is a full-time lettering artist based in the UK. Originally, he was purely a digital designer, developing typefaces and logos for global brands. When he started posting videos of his calligraphy, he gained 2 million followers on social media. Since then, he’s worked with brands like Apple and NASA.

