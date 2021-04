Vistaraku, a company based in India, makes biodegradable plates and bowls from the leaves of the Palash tree. The leaves have natural antibacterial and antiseptic properties, which make eating from them a sustainable and healthy option. Madhavi and Venu Vippulancha started Vistaraku out of their love for nature. Each of the plates and bowls are made by women from Siddipet, Hyderabad, and Thimmareddypally.