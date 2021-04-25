172425
Around The Web  

Birds create murmuration

- | Story: 331960

Birds fly over water in beautiful shape-shifting patterns and create murmurations. Nature is so cool!

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Calm
0%
Informed
0%
Intrigued
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Around The Web articles

172142