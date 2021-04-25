Birds fly over water in beautiful shape-shifting patterns and create murmurations. Nature is so cool!
Around The Web
Birds create murmuration
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Calm0%
Informed0%
Intrigued0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Are your eggs still fresh? Apr 24
- 3D cakes Apr 23
- How pencils are made Apr 22
- Bringing magic to the streets Apr 21
- This week in Science Apr 20
- Mirrored infinity sculptures Apr 19
- Cross stitch time lapse Apr 18
- Wasps: Friends or foes? Apr 17
- Super fast robotic arm Apr 16
- 13th century Norman castle Apr 15
- How dry cleaning works Apr 14
- Water droplets for ad Apr 13
© 2021 Castanet.net