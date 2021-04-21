Kid Ace, a NYC Street Illusionist, brings magic to the bustling streets of The Big Apple. With a mission to bring his audience joy through his passion, he loses himself in his love for magic and allows passers-by to step outside of their everyday lives. Playing cards, water tricks, and surprise combustions offer moments of complete disbelief, entertaining New York locals and tourists alike.
Bringing magic to the streets
