172710
172846
Around The Web  

Bringing magic to the streets

- | Story: 331493

Kid Ace, a NYC Street Illusionist, brings magic to the bustling streets of The Big Apple. With a mission to bring his audience joy through his passion, he loses himself in his love for magic and allows passers-by to step outside of their everyday lives. Playing cards, water tricks, and surprise combustions offer moments of complete disbelief, entertaining New York locals and tourists alike.

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Entertained
0.0%
Informed
0.0%
Curious
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
0.0%
Awesome
100.0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Around The Web articles

172301