Anthony James, a Los Angeles artist, created a sculpture series called "Portal Icosahedrons." Icosahedrons are geometric globes made up of 20 identical triangular faces. James began the "Portal Icosahedrons" series in 2011, and the sculptures have been showcased all over the world in cities including LA, London, and Seattle. Most recently, James’ series was included in the Crystals in Art exhibit at the Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Mirrored infinity sculptures
© 2021 Castanet.net