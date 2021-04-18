Epic Pokemon cross stitch took a year to complete. Impressive.
Around The Web
Cross stitch time lapse
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Inspired0%
Curious0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Wasps: Friends or foes? Apr 17
- Super fast robotic arm Apr 16
- 13th century Norman castle Apr 15
- How dry cleaning works Apr 14
- Water droplets for ad Apr 13
- This week in Science Apr 12
- Professional mini golfer Apr 11
- Island used to have one tree Apr 10
- Why pink doughnut boxes? Apr 9
- The junkyard virtuoso Apr 8
- Vivid wigs Apr 7
- Mind-boggling illusion Apr 6
© 2021 Castanet.net