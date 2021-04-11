Professional mini golfer

Miniature golf may seem like one of America's more laid-back pastimes, but its competitive side is no joke. To be a champion requires a high level of precision and patience. Just like in the PGA Tour, the winner of the Masters National Pro Mini Golf Championship gets a coveted green jacket. Last year's champion, Matt Male, describes what it takes to putt your way to victory.
