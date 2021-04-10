Island used to have one tree

In the middle of the Atlantic, the tallest peak of a small volcanic island is covered in lush greenery, by design. When scientists talk about terraforming a landscape, there’s a good chance they’re talking about Mars. (To terraform a place is to make it earthlike—for instance, bringing in plants and animals.) But the first scientific experiment in terraforming actually took place starting in the 19th century.
