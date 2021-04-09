If you grew up in California, enjoyed a sweet treat on the American West Coast, or just watched movies or sitcoms based in L.A., you may have noticed something very particular—all the doughnut boxes are pink. Why? It’s all thanks to Ted Ngoy, a Cambodian refugee who came to the States in the 1970s. After opening up his first doughnut shop, Ngoy used pink boxes to package the baked goods. As his business grew, he began to train and mentor other doughnut moguls, all of whom carried on Ngoy’s tradition with matching pink boxes. Today, Mayly Tao, the reigning Doughnut Princess of L.A., keeps her great-uncle’s legacy alive at DK’s Donuts—adding her own modern twist.
Why pink doughnut boxes?
