171782
171508
Around The Web  

The junkyard virtuoso

- | Story: 330309

Ken Butler is a Brooklyn-based artist and musician who has built over 400 musical instruments. But these aren't just any custom-built instruments. Butler builds his pieces from discarded items he finds on the streets of New York City. Hockey sticks, tennis rackets, brooms, golf clubs, pieces of furniture, styrofoam, toothbrushes: all are fair game for his masterpieces. It's musique concrète... jungle.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Convinced
0%
Curious
0%
Intrigued
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Around The Web articles

171594