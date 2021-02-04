167228
The Dugong

The dugong is easily distinguished from the manatees by its fluked, dolphin-like tail, but also possesses a unique skull and teeth. Its snout is sharply downturned, an adaptation for feeding in benthic seagrass communities. It's very easy to be close to this animal either with snorkeling or scuba diving.

