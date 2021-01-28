Underwater Sculptor

169042
Sculptor Jason Taylor is reviving coral reefs with massive underwater installations: building the first underwater art museum, Museo Atlántico. With nearly half the world’s reefs already lost, his intricately detailed, 50-ton sculptures serve as artificial reef systems to encourage new growth of marine life.

