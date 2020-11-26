Hole punch artist Jill Pam turned an office staple into an instrument of artistry, creating unbelievable masterpieces with only a hole puncher. Confetti-like dots come together in her collages to form stunning landscapes and portraits of people like late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and musicians Prince and Lady Gaga.
Hole punch artist
