"Like Romeo & Juliet or Batman & Robin, milk & cookies is a pairing that’s just meant to be. But what makes dunking cookies in milk so satisfying? To find the answer, we turned to science. Scientist, chemistry professor and certified dunking expert Matt Hartings breaks down the curious chemical composition that makes milk and cookies a universal favorite. Of course, we didn’t need science to tell us it’s delicious".
Around The Web
Why we dunk cookies in milk
Dunking cookies in milk
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Entertained0%
Informed0%
Convinced0%
Amazed0%
Hungry0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- School for butlers Nov 19
- The fishy origin of ketchup Nov 18
- This week in Science Nov 17
- Little monster fantasy world Nov 16
- Betty Crocker Nov 15
- Best delivery service Nov 14
- Hard hats Nov 13
- Jayden Jefferson, kid reporter Nov 12
- Real life cartoon sculpture Nov 11
- This week in Science Nov 10
- Wonders of South Africa Nov 9
- Colours of a meteor Nov 8
© 2020 Castanet.net