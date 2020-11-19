165482
School for butlers

Learning to serve as a certified butler is both a skill and an art, and the world’s most elite butlers come from one place: The International Butler Academy in Simpelveld, Netherlands. Here, students spend 10 weeks in intensive training, living and working in a 135-room mansion where they learn everything from how to drive an armored car to napkin folding. Ready your coattails, we're going to butler school.

