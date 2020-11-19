Learning to serve as a certified butler is both a skill and an art, and the world’s most elite butlers come from one place: The International Butler Academy in Simpelveld, Netherlands. Here, students spend 10 weeks in intensive training, living and working in a 135-room mansion where they learn everything from how to drive an armored car to napkin folding. Ready your coattails, we're going to butler school.
Around The Web
School for butlers
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Curious0%
Intrigued0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- The fishy origin of ketchup Nov 18
- This week in Science Nov 17
- Little monster fantasy world Nov 16
- Betty Crocker Nov 15
- Best delivery service Nov 14
- Hard hats Nov 13
- Jayden Jefferson, kid reporter Nov 12
- Real life cartoon sculpture Nov 11
- This week in Science Nov 10
- Wonders of South Africa Nov 9
- Colours of a meteor Nov 8
- Father-daughter boxing Nov 7
© 2020 Castanet.net