The fishy origin of ketchup

Ketchup: it's as American as baseball, July 4th and blues music. But have you ever wondered where it came from? As it turns out, ketchup wasn’t invented in America, nor was it made from tomatoes. So what went into the original formula? Let's just say it wasn’t very appetizing.

