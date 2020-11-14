Best delivery service

With a population of over 18 million people, Mumbai is one of the world’s largest megalopolises. To put it mildly, the city can be unpredictable. But amid the chaos, Mumbai has one thing that is nearly 100 percent reliable: your lunch delivery. The dabbawalas of Mumbai are an institution. Dabbawalas deliver homemade lunches to workers across Mumbai—nearly 200,000 of them per day. Crisscrossing side streets on bikes, balancing trays that weight almost 150 pounds on their heads, this group of 5,000 men helps define the city. But it’s not just the staggering quantity or exhaustive work that sets these guys apart; their 99.9% delivery accuracy and incredible efficiency is the envy of delivery services the world over. Anything for a warm meal, amiright?