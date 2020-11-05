165076
Mycologist Dr Noel Arrold is a master of mushrooms in New South Wales who runs Australia’s last railway tunnel mushroom farm. With over 120,000+ growing logs promoting fungiculture 50 meters below the earth’s surface, Li-Sun Exotic Mushrooms’s shiitake, oyster, enoki, shimeji, king brown and wood ear mushrooms are colonizing farmer’s markets, restaurants and mushroom coffee brewers.

