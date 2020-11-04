165076
Around The Web  

Professional pumpkin carver

- | Story: 315338

Professional pumpkin carver Deane Arnold etches bizarrely sentient expressions into the once-blank faces of Halloween pumpkins. His strangely relatable pumpkins are for laughs, not for sale -- though Arnold, a former competitor on Food Network's "Halloween Wars”, holds a Guinness World Record for co-creating a 2000+ lb Jack-o’-lantern.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0%
Intrigued
0%
Surprised
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Around The Web articles

163919