164896
Around The Web  

4 facts about black cats

- | Story: 315108

Silky, shiny, and lovely: when you own a black cat, it’s like having a tiny panther right in your home. 
Although these kitties have gotten a bad rap over the years, they are most certainly undeserving of it. As a matter of fact, many countries around the globe consider them as symbols of good luck! 

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0%
Curious
0%
Surprised
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Around The Web articles

162259