Tucked away in the depths of Siberia is a town called Mirny. Amongst its picturesque landscape is something quite spectacular. In the heart of the city lies a 1,700-feet deep hole, once used as a diamond mine. As the first place diamonds were found in Russia, the Mir Mine is an iconic symbol in Russian history. While some of the surrounding mines remain active, the pit of the Mir Mine is now closed for business. The mine stands as a testament to the small town’s perseverance against the cruel conditions of Siberian winters and reminds its habitants that they are still a diamond in the rough.
Town built around giant pit
