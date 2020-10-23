164209
Around The Web  

Bird language

- | Story: 314183

 

For three centuries, farmers living in the remote mountains of northern Turkey have communicated great distances by whistling. It’s a language called ku? dili that is still used to this day, though fewer people are learning it in the age of the cell phone. It’s also known as bird language, for obvious reasons. Muazzez Köçek lives in Ku?köy, and she is the best whistler in her village. Muazzez shows us how she uses varied pitch frequencies and melodies to translate Turkish vocabulary into whistles with meaning.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Informed
0%
Curious
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Around The Web articles

162256